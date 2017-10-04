Community Policing Week in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard worries about the violent crime happening in her community.

"My main concern is the issues we've had recently in my community, especially with gun violence," Howard explained.

She believes getting more people in District Two to trust and work with police is part of the solution.

"I feel that some residents in my community don't feel that they have a great relationship with the police department," Howard added.

September was a particularly violent month in the city as there were four murders.

Recently, Police Chief Steve Anderson said his department needs more help from the community to effectively fight crime.

"We're doing about everything humanly possible for the police department. But the community is going to have to step up and start doing things to help us," Anderson said.

He wished more people called authorities about a brawl in Hodo Haven apartments early on before two people were shot in the disturbance.

Howard hoped organizing a series of meetings during Community Policing Week improves those relationships.

"We have to encourage the residents in our districts to work with the Tuscaloosa police department," Howard went on to say.

On October 9, a breakfast and panel discussion is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the McDonald Hughes Center.

On October 11, a police and kids day reading day initiative is happening at Tuscaloosa City and County Schools.

On October 12, a movie screening and panel discussion on human trafficking is happening at Central High School.

