FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression #16 will likely become Tropical Storm Nate

Tropical Depression #16 formed Wednesday morning and is still forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate at some point Wednesday as it tracks towards Nicaragua and Honduras through Thursday.

The system is forecast to continue strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend, with direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall and spin up tornadoes.

As you can see by the image with this story, the models vary greatly regarding the future position, timing, and strength and that’s why it is too early to specify the timing or magnitude of these impacts. Residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

The cone of uncertainty is about 400 miles from west to east and that means the track could easily shift. As of now, it looks like central Alabama will see some rain this weekend but it could just be a little or it could be a lot depending on the exact track. It’s too early to know if we will see storms and if severe storms are possible.

SHORT TERM FORECAST: Wednesday through Friday looks mild, dry, breezy and pleasant.

SATURDAY: If you are attending the Race for the Cure, it looks dry. Those attending the UAB game or Auburn game will need to pack a poncho due to possible rain. There is a greater chance for rain in Auburn versus Birmingham. If you have plans to head to the Gulf Coast, be mindful of the approaching system and potential weather and ocean conditions going downhill.

