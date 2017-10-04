U.S. Supreme Court rules Jeffrey Borden to be executed Thursday

The U.S. Supreme Court has overruled the lower court that stayed the Alabama execution set for Jeffrey Borden, 56.

Borden loses the injunction that was in place and his execution is back on for Thursday.

He was convicted of killing his estranged wife and father-in-law in 1993.

Borden challenged the humaneness of Alabama's lethal injection procedure.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.