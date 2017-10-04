Execution of Jeffery Borden delayed after 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issues new stay

The execution of Jeffrey Borden scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night has been delayed after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a new stay.

The Department of Corrections confirms it’s calling off the execution Thursday night because the Alabama Attorney General’s office has decided not to immediately appeal that stay.

The U.S. Supreme Court had overruled the lower court Wednesday that stayed the Alabama execution.

Borden was convicted of killing his estranged wife and father-in-law in 1993.

Borden challenged the humaneness of Alabama's lethal injection procedure.

