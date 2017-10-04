Execution of Jeffery Borden delayed after 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issues new stay

Tuscaloosa County Commissioners have asked for the state's help to address concerns about a stretch on Highway 43.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Commissioners have asked for the state's help to address concerns about a stretch on Highway 43.More >>
The execution of Jeffrey Borden scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night has been delayed after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a new stay.More >>
The execution of Jeffrey Borden scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night has been delayed after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a new stay.More >>
Comfortable weather remains in the forecast over the next few days. An easterly wind is helping keep the dew points in the 50s and the humidity down. Expect temperatures to remain warm Thursday afternoon and evening.More >>
Comfortable weather remains in the forecast over the next few days. An easterly wind is helping keep the dew points in the 50s and the humidity down. Expect temperatures to remain warm Thursday afternoon and evening.More >>
Sardis High School hosted the third annual active shooter drill, jointly staged by the Etowah County Sheriff's Office and the county's board of education.More >>
Sardis High School hosted the third annual active shooter drill, jointly staged by the Etowah County Sheriff's Office and the county's board of education.More >>
Anniston police say a man was doused with gasoline and set on fire during an altercation Wednesday night.More >>
Anniston police say a man was doused with gasoline and set on fire during an altercation Wednesday night.More >>