Bessemer PD: Chase involving stolen car ends in Tuscaloosa Co.

News

Bessemer PD: Chase involving stolen car ends in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

A police chase involving a stolen car Wednesday ended in Tuscaloosa County, according to Bessemer police.

Sgt. Cortice Miles says the chase came to an end in McCalla. He did not specify whether Bessemer or Tuscaloosa authorities would be handling the investigation.

