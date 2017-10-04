Bessemer PD: Chase involving stolen car ends in Tuscaloosa Co.

A police chase involving a stolen car Wednesday ended in Tuscaloosa County, according to Bessemer police.
Sgt. Cortice Miles says the chase came to an end in McCalla. He did not specify whether Bessemer or Tuscaloosa authorities would be handling the investigation.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.