Second teenager charged with murder of 42-year-old man

Etowah County authorities have arrested a second teenager in the murder of a 42-year-old man.

Avery Grizzard, 18, of Boaz was arrested on Tuesday in the death of Kevin Charles Jones.

Authorities say Grizzard was with Ty Kirkland when Kirkland allegedly shot Jones after an argument at a home on Sunset Trail in Boaz.

Jones later died at UAB Hospital.

Grizzard is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

