Butternut Squash with Goat Cheese & Pecans in a Brown Butter Shallot Sauce

Ingredients:
1 package of butternut squash ravioli
4 tablespoons of butter
2 shallots minced
1/4 cup of fresh Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons of chopped parsley
Directions:
Boil ravioli. Drain. In a saucepan melt butter & add shallot. Bring butter to a toasty brown color without burning.
Toss with ravioli & top with Parmesan cheese & parsley.
