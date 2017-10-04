Butternut Squash with Goat Cheese & Pecans in a Brown Butter Shallot Sauce

Ingredients:

1 package of butternut squash ravioli

4 tablespoons of butter

2 shallots minced

1/4 cup of fresh Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley



Directions:

Boil ravioli. Drain. In a saucepan melt butter & add shallot. Bring butter to a toasty brown color without burning.

Toss with ravioli & top with Parmesan cheese & parsley.



