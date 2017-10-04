Butternut Squash with Goat Cheese & Pecans in a Brown Butter Sha - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Butternut Squash with Goat Cheese & Pecans in a Brown Butter Shallot Sauce

 Ingredients:

1 package of butternut squash ravioli 
4 tablespoons of butter 
2 shallots minced 
1/4 cup of fresh Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons of chopped parsley 
 
Directions:

Boil ravioli. Drain. In a saucepan melt butter & add shallot. Bring butter to a toasty brown color without burning. 
Toss with ravioli & top with Parmesan cheese & parsley.
 

