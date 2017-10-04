Lars on football

Mike talked with longtime college football writer Lars Anderson, formerly of Sports Illustrated now with Bleacher Report. He says Alabama fans have no reason to worry this weekend against the Texas A&M Aggies unless the team suffers collective food poisoning on Saturday morning. This is going to be a thumping. The Aggies just aren't very good, plain and simple. They barely beat Nicholls State earlier in the year and were fortunate to beat South Carolina last week by a touchdown. Lars did say, however, that Kyle Field is one of the toughest venues to play at in all of college football. It's important for Alabama to jump out quick and not pull a TJ Yeldon and fumble the ball at the one-yard line. Still, Lars likes Alabama big in this game. Right now in college football, it's Alabama and everyone else.

When it comes to Auburn, Lars still doesn't trust that offensive line, and Stidham is one hit away from being carried to the locker room. But if the quarterback stays healthy, this is a team that could set sail the next few weeks. Their next four games are Ole Miss, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&—not exactly a murder's row here. I like to them to be 8-1 and a top 5 team when they face Georgia at home on Nov. 11. Turning focus to Butch Jones and his future at Tennessee, Lars said Jones was at a booster club event on Monday in Memphis. Usually, 100s of people show up for autographs and pictures but Lars believes there were about six there.... and three of them were there to yell at him. So he's cooked at Tennessee. Lars thinks they'll wait until the end of the year and then aggressively go after Dan Mullen at Mississippi State.

Lars says he has LSU Coach Oregeron's agent on speed dial to find his next gig. What a job he did for a guy who really has never accomplished anything of substance as a head coach. A lot of people in Baton Rouge pining for the days of Les Miles right now. But Lars thinks O stays another year simply because of the money involved. What a mess down there. From what Lars hears, Chip Kelly really wants to get back into college football. He's been studying it like crazy while he's been working at ESPN. Lars thinks he'll end up at Texas A&M. Amazing facilities. Fertile recruiting ground. He could turn the Aggies into a dominating force very quickly. Lars says he's stick with Florida as his SEC East pick. He picked them before their QB Del Rio broke his collarbone. He admits Georgia looks good, but Florida is getting better each week and he is one of the guys who believe in going down with the ship even when the violins are playing. Lars is staying with the Gators.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.