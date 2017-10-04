FIRST ALERT: Tracking a Tropical Depression that will strengthen as it heads towards Alabama over the weekend

FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression #16 forms and will strengthen to Tropical Depression Nate Wednesday as it heads towards Nicaragua and Honduras through Thursday. The system is forecast to continue strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend, with direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall and spin up tornadoes. It is too early to specify the timing or magnitude of these impacts. Residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

The cone of uncertainty is about 400 miles from west to east and that means the track could easily shift. It looks like the greatest impacts will be felt on Saturday night night through Sunday. The greatest chance for spin-up tornadoes remember is on the eastern side of the track. At this time, it might be the perfect set up for beneficial rainfall for Central Alabama.

SHORT TERM FORECAST: Wednesday through Friday looks mild, dry, breezy and pleasant.

SATURDAY: Keeping a chance for showers in the forecast on Saturday, especially for areas south of I-20. Auburn game looks to be impacted as the tropical system inches closer from the south. The Race for the Cure, though, looks dry. Chance for showers during the UAB game too. Bulk of the rain is expected on Sunday depending on the track of the tropical system.

