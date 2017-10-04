Birmingham Mayor-Elect Randall Woodfin

Several shakeups at Birmingham's City Hall following yesterday's runoff election! Randall Woodfin beat current Birmingham Mayor William Bell. Woodfin ran on his commitment to 99 neighborhoods. He says his focus now that the election is over is on his transition team. Born and raised in Birmingham, Woodfin has already served the public through his work with the City's Division of Social Services, the Birmingham City Council, and the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity. Woodfin seemed to make a connection with millennials during the campaign process as he took to campaigning on social media, through text messages, and many rallies. His supporters turned out at the polls and he won overwhelmingly.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.