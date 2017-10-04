Mike talked with Ronnie Dixon, Executive Director of the Alabama Butterbean Festival. Back for its 12th year is the Alabama Butterbean Festival Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7. One of the largest in the southeast, the Festival brings families from around the state to the Pinson area to celebrate the delicious legume. In addition to dining on the downhome delicacy of butterbeans, there will be carnival rides, fair food, a petting zoo, pony rides, and entertainment. It is a free festival, but there is a fee for the carnival.

The free festival features the World Record Holding Butterbean Pot, set in 2010 for the largest pot of baked beans - 1,010.65 gallons! Be sure to watch for the official mascot, Bucky Butterbean, as he strolls through the festival posing for pictures and greeting attendees. Special events to include a massive fireworks show, 5k and 1-mile fun run, Murdock Tire and Auto Repair Car Show Antique Car Show, Bedzzz Express Kids Corner, and Sanitary Rug Cleaners Pet Parade. It all takes place is on Main Street of Pinson. The Alabama Butterbean Festival is open Friday. For more information, visit www.albutterbeanfestival.org.

