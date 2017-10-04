Southern Women's Show Firefighters Fashion Show

The Firefighter Fashion Show is one of the most popular, must-see events at the Southern Women's Show at the BJCC. Local heroes strut their stuff on the catwalk to raise money for the American Cancer Society on Girls Night Out, Friday, October 6. Back by popular demand, the Birmingham Firefighter Fashion Show is on Friday night during Girls Night Out! Watch your favorite handsome hunks strut and dance down the runway, all for a great cause. Proceeds from this entertaining show benefit the American Cancer Society. So grab your girls and head to the Fashion & Entertainment Stage to catch the action!

The guys trade their uniforms for dapper fashions for fall or a night out and do their best "Blue Steel" impression on the catwalk, then they change into their bunker gear and dance down the runway. It's loud, it's crazy, the women are cheering so loudly and dropping dollars into "boots" in the audience for a great cause - The American Cancer Society. The guys have created a smoking hot calendar that will be available for purchase at the show and that money raised also goes to American Cancer Society. The Fashion Show is Friday, October 6 at 6 p.m. It's part of Girls Night Out Being one of the first to arrive at the show comes with perks beyond getting first dibs on shopping – the first 100 guests to purchase tickets at the box office after 5 p.m. for Girls Night Out on Friday, October 6 get Belk swag bags with samples and coupons, a complimentary glass of wine using the coupon on the website or for those who are more craft beer gals – Ghost Train Brewery will be in the house with a sampling event.

And then there's the literal icing on the cake – free bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cake. The Southern Women's Show hours are Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.– 5 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door, $8 in advance online, $7 in advance at participating Walgreen's, $5 for children 6–12 years old and free for children under 6 years of age with A paying adult. Special $3 after 3 p.m. on Thursday and $5 after 5 p.m. pricing every day. For group discount tickets and more information, call 1-800-849-0248 or visit www.SouthernWomensShow.com. Show sponsors include Walgreen's, Chevrolet and Little Black Dress Wines.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.