Ask the Doctor: Breast cancer awareness

Benjamin S. Jones, MD, is an Oncologist at Alabama Oncology. He joined us to discuss Breast Cancer awareness, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Breast cancer starts when cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. These cells usually form a tumor that can often be seen on an x-ray or felt as a lump. The tumor is malignant if the cells can grow into surrounding tissues or spread to distant areas of the body. Breast cancer occurs almost entirely in women, but men can get breast cancer, too. Cells in nearly any part of the body can become cancer and can spread to other areas of the body. Most breast cancers begin in the ducts that carry milk to the nipple. Some start in the glands that make breast milk. There are also other types of breast cancer that are less common. A small number of cancers start in other tissues in the breast. These cancers are called sarcomas and lymphomas and are not really thought of as breast cancers.

Although many types of breast cancer can cause a lump in the breast, not all do. Many breast cancers are found on screening mammograms which can detect cancers at an earlier stage, often before they can be felt, and before symptoms develop. It's also important to understand that most breast lumps are benign and not cancer. Non-cancerous breast tumors are abnormal growths, but they do not spread outside of the breast and they are not life-threatening. But some benign breast lumps can increase a woman's risk of getting breast cancer. Any breast lump or change needs to be checked by a healthcare professional to determine if it is benign or malignant and if it might affect your future cancer risk. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.

Currently, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 12 percent. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer. This also means there is a 7 in 8 chance she will never have the disease. You can reduce your risk of cancer by making healthy choices like eating right, staying active and not smoking. It's also important to follow recommended screening guidelines, which can help detect certain cancers early.

