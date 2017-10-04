Pelham National Night Out

Pelham Police Officer Adam Schniper and Pelham Police Department Community Relations Coordinator Ainsley Allison joined us to explain Pelham's National Night Out which is Thursday, October 5th from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Publix on Huntley Parkway. Neighborhoods throughout Pelham are invited to join the Pelham Police Department for National Night Out. It is scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2017 and will be held at the Publix located at 365 Huntley Parkway from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The goal is to make the neighborhoods safer by:

Heightening crime and drug prevention awareness

Generating support for and participation in anticrime efforts

Strengthening police-community partnerships

Sending a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized & fighting back

Several local agencies and organizations are partnering with us for this inaugural event, including the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Pelham Fire Department. Many of the federal partners will also be represented. The Police Explorer Post and its leaders will be on-hand to engage young people interested in a career in law enforcement. There will be several vehicles on display, activities for children and free food.

