Jeh Jeh Live: UAB Homecoming

The University of Alabama at Birmingham celebrates Homecoming 2017 from Oct. 1-7, with the Gurney Derby Competition, Hoops After Dark, a parade through Southside and UAB Football vs. Louisiana Tech at Legion Field. This year's theme is "Blazers United." UAB's traditional festivities earlier this week included the Blazer Showdown group talent show and the Homecoming Comedy Show. And today catch the Gurney Derby Competition at noon. On Thursday, Oct. 5, the UAB Bookstore Hoops After Dark, including a concert by EDM artists DrFamus and Drizno, is at Bartow Arena from 7:30-10 p.m.; a fan fest precedes it from 6-7:30 p.m. outside of Bartow. The Homecoming Parade is at noon Friday, Oct. 6, followed by the Pep Rally on the Campus Green. The week will culminate with UAB Football on Saturday, Oct. 7. The game begins at 3 p.m.

All events are free for students with One Cards. Hoops After Dark is free and open to all ages. Admission to the Homecoming Comedy Show is free and open to the public. UAB Football single-game tickets start at $20. Purchase tickets at www.uabsports.com or at the gate at Legion Field. Traditional events for students, faculty and staff include Paint the Town at 2 p.m. and Sunday Fun Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 1; the Building Decoration Competition at 11 a.m., Homecoming Wheelchair Flag Football at 6 p.m., and Pancakes and Karaoke at 8:30 p.m., all on Tuesday, Oct. 3; and the Fight Song Competition at 7 p.m. in the Hill Student Center and Blaze the Night at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the UAB Mini Park. See the full listing of Homecoming events online at www.uab.edu/homecoming/events.

For the student tailgate area, students may claim a spot starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays of game week. Students can reserve their own tailgating space by presenting their BlazerID at the Bartow Arena Ticket Office. By reserving a spot, students will get a space large enough to accommodate a vehicle and a tailgate area. Shuttle service is free; pickup starts four hours prior to the game at Blazer Circle and runs every 20-30 minutes. Full student game day info is online. The winners of the 36th annual Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition will be announced at halftime of the Homecoming game. The 220-member-strong Marching Blazers will perform with the UAB Alumni Band during pre-game. It is open to all UAB graduates who were members of the Marching Blazers.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.