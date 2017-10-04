Good Day Gardening: Fall plants

Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joined us to discuss plants that do well all fall in our area. Jon shows us pansies, violas, chrysanthemums, ornamental peppers, snapdragons and more. These are plants that will perform all fall an many make it all winter. Visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood. The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

