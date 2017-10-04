Cullman football Coach Mark Britton diagnosed with cancer

Cullman head football coach Mark Britton has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.



Britton, who has been the head football coach at Cullman since 2001, announced he was retiring at the end of the season on September 29th. Four days later, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.



Britton is unsure if he will coach till the end of the season pending surgery and chemotherapy treatment. "It will depend on when my surgery is scheduled," Mark Britton said.



Britton has spent 30 years in education and athletics. During his time at CHS, he has accumulated 151 wins on the football field.

The Bearcats play at Pell City on Friday.

