Tacos from James Jones

ASIAN - beef strips marinated in lime - seared, asian slaw with cabbage and bok choy and seasame ginger dressing
GREEK - rotisseries chicken with feta, lettuce, and taziki sauce
VEGGIE - zuccini, lettuce, spinach, and salsa
BEEF - regular ground beef with taco seasoning, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and salsa

