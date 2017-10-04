Tacos from James Jones

ASIAN - beef strips marinated in lime - seared, asian slaw with cabbage and bok choy and seasame ginger dressing
GREEK - rotisseries chicken with feta, lettuce, and taziki sauce
VEGGIE - zuccini, lettuce, spinach, and salsa
BEEF - regular ground beef with taco seasoning, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and salsa
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.