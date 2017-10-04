Suspect arrested in UAB robbery

UAB issued an all-clear after a suspect was arrested in a Tuesday night strong-armed robbery.

The UAB Police Department took the suspect into custody.

The robbery happened on the second floor of the North Pavilion. The university sent out a shelter in place order that was later lifted.

The suspect is in the Jefferson County Jail.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.