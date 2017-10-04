Suspect arrested in UAB robbery

UAB issued an all-clear after a suspect was arrested in a Tuesday night strong-armed robbery.More >>
UAB issued an all-clear after a suspect was arrested in a Tuesday night strong-armed robbery.More >>
We begin our morning with just a few clouds out there, mainly into west Alabama.More >>
We begin our morning with just a few clouds out there, mainly into west Alabama.More >>
Several families are displaced after an early morning apartment fire in southwest Birmingham.More >>
Several families are displaced after an early morning apartment fire in southwest Birmingham.More >>
Residents of the city of Birmingham voted for change Tuesday evening as Randall Woodfin defeated incumbent Mayor William Bell with 59% of the vote.More >>
Residents of the city of Birmingham voted for change Tuesday evening as Randall Woodfin defeated incumbent Mayor William Bell with 59% of the vote.More >>
We're seeing a trend with increasing rain chances for the weekend - especially on Sunday because of a developing tropical system. Right now there is a tropical wave near Central America.More >>
We're seeing a trend with increasing rain chances for the weekend - especially on Sunday because of a developing tropical system. Right now there is a tropical wave near Central America.More >>