Mickey: A tropical wave could bring weekend rain

We begin our morning with just a few clouds out there, mainly into west Alabama. Temps for most started out in the 60s, with a few areas dropping into the 50s.

We are expecting mostly sunny skies again this afternoon, highs near 82-degrees and east winds around 5-10 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear...lows near 60...and east winds at 5 mph.

We are expected to hold on to dry conditions with mostly clear skies through Friday..with highs warming into the mid-80s and lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday evening football games should be comfortable with temperatures in the 60s.

A couple of tropical waves warrant close monitoring over the next few days. One off the southern tip of Florida looks to move up the Florida peninsula and into Alabama by this weekend bringing some much-needed rainfall.

There is also a tropical wave in the western Caribbean that actually has the best chance of development. It appears to be headed into the central Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

You can monitor both systems along with updates to your local forecast on our WBRC weather app.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.