Person of interest detained in Birmingham apartment fire

A person of interest has been detained after an early morning apartment fire that left several families displaced.

Firefighters are still checking for hotspots an apartment building on Tuscaloosa Avenue, but when they arrived on the scene before 2 a.m., there was heavy smoke and fire.

The fire took about 30 minutes to get under control, according to Battalion Chief Brady Johnson.

No injuries were reported.

