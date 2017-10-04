Person of interest detained in Birmingham apartment fire

We begin our morning with just a few clouds out there, mainly into west Alabama.More >>
Several families are displaced after an early morning apartment fire in southwest Birmingham.
Residents of the city of Birmingham voted for change Tuesday evening as Randall Woodfin defeated incumbent Mayor William Bell with 59% of the vote.
We're seeing a trend with increasing rain chances for the weekend - especially on Sunday because of a developing tropical system. Right now there is a tropical wave near Central America.
A two-car accident occurred at the intersection of Daniel Payne Drive and Cherry Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
