FIRST ALERT: Tropical system will bring Sunday rain

We're seeing a trend with increasing rain chances for the weekend - especially on Sunday because of a developing tropical system. Right now there is a tropical wave near Central America. It is likely we could see this area develop into a tropical depression by late tomorrow. Make sure you continue to monitor this area for updates on the WBRC First Alert weather app.
For now, we're expecting increasing rain chances Saturday afternoon with rain chances around 40-percent. Highs will reach the lower 80s. We should see mainly dry conditions for Race for the Cure at Regions Field. We'll see much better chances of rain and even some thunderstorms on Sunday. Rain chances will climb - especially south of I-20. Expect rain chances to remain high through Monday.
There is still some disagreement on the handling of the developing tropical system. Conditions will initially look favorable in the Gulf for development, but our model data is suggesting the setup will not be as favorable over the weekend. There is still a good bit of uncertainty on the development of this system.
