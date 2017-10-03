ACT Test Election Results: Birmingham Municipal Runoff Elections

Get the latest results on all the Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election results from October 3rd here.

Election Results

Mayor 58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Randall Woodfin 13,683 62% William Bell (Inc.) 8,565 38% City Council District 2 62% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Hunter Williams 2,217 79% Kim Rafferty (Inc.) 601 21% City Council District 5 58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Darrell OQuinn 1,889 52% Johnathan Austin (Inc.) 1,733 48% City Council District 9 59% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING John Hilliard 1,145 50% Roderick Royal 1,128 50% School Board District 1 25% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Douglas Ragland 652 59% Cedric Small 461 41% School Board District 4 58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Daagye Hendricks (Inc.) 1,415 54% Edward Maddox 1,226 46% School Board District 5 58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Michael Millsap 1,999 57% David McKinney 1,537 43% School Board District 7 67% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Patricia McAdory 2,128 63% Walter Wilson 1,264 37% School Board District 8 69% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING Sonja Smith 1,243 58% Patricia Henderson 887 42%

