ACT Test Election Results: Birmingham Municipal Runoff Elections

Get the latest results on all the Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election results from October 3rd here.

Election Results

Mayor

58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Randall Woodfin 13,683 62%
William Bell (Inc.) 8,565 38%
City Council District 2

62% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Hunter Williams 2,217 79%
Kim Rafferty (Inc.) 601 21%
City Council District 5

58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Darrell OQuinn 1,889 52%
Johnathan Austin (Inc.) 1,733 48%
City Council District 9

59% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
John Hilliard 1,145 50%
Roderick Royal 1,128 50%
School Board District 1

25% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Douglas Ragland 652 59%
Cedric Small 461 41%
School Board District 4

58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Daagye Hendricks (Inc.) 1,415 54%
Edward Maddox 1,226 46%
School Board District 5

58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Michael Millsap 1,999 57%
David McKinney 1,537 43%
School Board District 7

67% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Patricia McAdory 2,128 63%
Walter Wilson 1,264 37%
School Board District 8

69% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
Sonja Smith 1,243 58%
Patricia Henderson 887 42%

