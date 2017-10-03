ACT Test Election Results: Birmingham Municipal Runoff Elections

Get the latest results on all the Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election results from October 3rd here.
Election Results
|Mayor
|
58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Randall Woodfin
|13,683
|62%
|William Bell (Inc.)
|8,565
|38%
|City Council District 2
|
62% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Hunter Williams
|2,217
|79%
|Kim Rafferty (Inc.)
|601
|21%
|City Council District 5
|
58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Darrell OQuinn
|1,889
|52%
|Johnathan Austin (Inc.)
|1,733
|48%
|City Council District 9
|
59% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|John Hilliard
|1,145
|50%
|Roderick Royal
|1,128
|50%
|School Board District 1
|
25% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Douglas Ragland
|652
|59%
|Cedric Small
|461
|41%
|School Board District 4
|
58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Daagye Hendricks (Inc.)
|1,415
|54%
|Edward Maddox
|1,226
|46%
|School Board District 5
|
58% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Michael Millsap
|1,999
|57%
|David McKinney
|1,537
|43%
|School Board District 7
|
67% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Patricia McAdory
|2,128
|63%
|Walter Wilson
|1,264
|37%
|School Board District 8
|
69% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|Sonja Smith
|1,243
|58%
|Patricia Henderson
|887
|42%
