Fatal car accident leaves one dead, two injured

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A two-car accident occurred at the intersection of Daniel Payne Drive and Cherry Avenue Tuesday evening around 5:30.

According to Birmingham Fire Captain Watson, three people were involved in the head-on collision. 

One was pronounced dead at the scene while two others suffered life-threatening injuries. 

No identities of the parties involved have been released at this time.

