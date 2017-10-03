Mother of homicide victim hopes for change in gun laws

While millions of Americans were glued to their televisions Monday, watching coverage of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Carolyn Johnson-Turner was doing just the opposite.



“I had to turn off the TV. I just couldn't look at it, I couldn't watch it because it just takes so much out of me,” she says.



She knows all too well the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence.

In 2003, her oldest son, Rodreckus Johnson was parking his car to attend a birthday party when bullets began to fly.



“Some guys had gotten into a fight out there and started shooting and one of the bullets came through the windshield and struck Rodreckus’ in his head and killed him.”



Before Rodreckus' death, Johnson-Turner says she didn't really have a stance when it came to the debate on gun laws in the country.



“Because my kids were in my reach and I didn't have a gun in my house,” she recalls.



But today, her views have changed.

She supports people carrying hand guns if they need it for protection.

Her main concern: the easy accessibility of assault rifles.

For starters, she wishes there could be more rigorous background checks for those buying guns.

“If they can get the guns, maybe not so many at one time. I think that may help."



She hopes what happened in Las Vegas will prompt decision makers to come together and take a unified look at the country and state's gun laws.

“It makes you think--are we doing enough, is there something else we can do, are we missing something,” she says.

“Anything that's going to save people's lives and that many people killed at one time, it puts a heart break on America.”

