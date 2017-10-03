Biden in Birmingham campaigning for Senate candidate Doug Jones

Former Vice President Joe Biden is urging people to vote for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones, calling him a man of integrity and someone who will be able to get things done in Washington.

Biden spoke in Birmingham Tuesday at a campaign rally for Jones.

"He will bring a sense of treating everybody, everybody, with dignity and respect," said Biden.

The Former V.P. also said Jones understands things like the importance of the middle class and tax fairness.

He also discussed his work as U.S. Attorney, prosecuting cases like the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers.

"The state has changed. Doug said no more. The clan needed to know that justice would follow them to the gates of hell if need be," said Biden.

For his part, Jones said during that trial, he was told winning was a long shot. He's being told the same about his campaign.

"But you know what, when you are on the right side of history and the right side of justice you can do anything," said Jones.

That is an area where Jones feels he has a distinct advantage over his Republican counterpart.

"We are on the right side of justice. We are on the right side of respect and fairness, and I can tell you Roy Moore is not on the right side of any of those issues," said Jones.

Campaign workers estimate over 1,100 people attended the rally. Many left inspired by what they heard.

"I am invigorated. I am excited to be a democrat in Alabama for the first time in a long, long time," said Teresa Rotriguez.

"The government is in chaos and we do need a voice of reason, and we need the Republicans and the Democrats to work together," said Diane Hanson.

State Senator Rodger Smitherman echoed those same sentiments, and feels Jones is in tune with the people of Alabama.

"He represents the need and the concerns and the things I hear people in this state saying we need to do," said Smitherman.

Alabama's special senate election is set for December 12th.

