Election Results: Woodfin elected mayor of Birmingham

Residents of the city of Birmingham voted for change Tuesday evening as Randall Woodfin defeated incumbent Mayor William Bell with 59% of the vote.
In addition, two incumbent city council members lost their seats Tuesday evening as folks in District 2 chose Hunter Williams over Kim Rafferty and District 5 residents chose Darrell O'Quinn over Johnathan Austin.
To view all results, see below, or CLICK HERE.
