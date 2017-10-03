Election Results: Woodfin elected mayor of Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Election Results: Woodfin elected mayor of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Residents of the city of Birmingham voted for change Tuesday evening as Randall Woodfin defeated incumbent Mayor William Bell with 59% of the vote.

In addition, two incumbent city council members lost their seats Tuesday evening as folks in District 2 chose Hunter Williams over Kim Rafferty and District 5 residents chose Darrell O'Quinn over Johnathan Austin.

