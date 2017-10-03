FIRST ALERT: Increasing weekend rain chances

A strong ridge of high pressure should keep us mainly dry through the rest of the week. This afternoon we're seeing temperatures climb into the lower to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Expect overnight lows in the lower 60s.

We will continue with mostly sunny skies again Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. The temperatures could be a bit cool Wednesday evening with lows actually falling into the upper 50s. We will continue with this mainly dry weather pattern through Friday.

Friday evening football games should be comfortable with temperatures in the 60s.

We're seeing a trend with increasing rain chances for the weekend - especially on Sunday. There is a tropical wave near Central America we're watching closely. It is possible we could see this area further develop into a tropical depression and move into the Gulf over the next few days. Make sure you continue to monitor this area for updates on the WBRC First Alert weather app.

For now, we're expecting increasing rain chances Saturday afternoon with rain chances around 40-percent. Highs will reach the lower 80s. We should see mainly dry conditions for Race for the Cure at Regions Field. We'll see much better chances of rain and even some thunderstorms on Sunday. Rain chances will climb - especially south of I-20. Expect rain chances to remain high through Monday.

