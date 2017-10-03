Central High School and Stillman College announce partnership

A West Alabama High School and a college have announced a future partnership that includes education and athletics.

Tuscaloosa's Central High School plays in the first annual Stillman College Football Classic Friday night at the college's campus.

It's part of a new partnership between the schools.

That includes Central High School students taking some classes at Stillman as part of a dual enrollment program.

Pre-game festivities and the game brings more kids to Stillman.

"So we're excited about students, as the AD said, being in the backyard of Stillman College, never been on a college campus. Just the exposure to what Stillman has to offer to all students," Central High Athletic Director Whitney Clark said.

Friday morning, several high schools are invited on a tour of the Stillman College Campus before the game kicks off.

