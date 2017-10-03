Authorities ask for help identifying man found dead in Birmingham park

Authorities are asking for help identifying a man found dead in a Birmingham park.

The man's body was found just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30 on a park bench under some pecan trees at Greenwood Park on Tallapoosa Street.

The coroner's office said the man had no form of identification on him and a check of his fingerprints was unsuccessful in identifying him. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

He's described as an adult black male in his late 20's to late 30's. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 228 pounds. He has a medium complexion with short-black tightly curled hair. The man has a short black beard and a mustache.

He was wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt, grey tank-top, black sweat pants, red, black and white boxer shorts and grey/black Nike tennis shoes.

The man had a pierced left ear and several tattoos.

Right upper arm-black ink mask “Trust No One”

Left upper chest-“Destined for Greatness"

Left upper arm-cross and rose “Rest In Peace Tinka”

Left forearm-scroll with religious scripture

He also had a keychain with five keys, one of which fits a Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at (205) 930-3603.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.