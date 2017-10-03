Jill: Watching a system near the Gulf that looks to bring storms late weekend

Nice and comfy weather is expected the rest of this week. We’ll get to enjoy lows in the lower 60s and some upper 50s and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lots of sunshine! The breeze backs off a little bit too through Friday.



TROPICAL UPDATE: Well a quiet tropics did not last long. We are watching a couple of waves, especially one in the Caribbean that has a 30 percent chance for development as it moves north and into the Gulf of Mexico. The long range data varies a bit regarding the future evolution of this and another wave to the east of the Bahamas. The American model shows the low towards the Bahamas tracking west and into the Gulf and bringing us some rain on Saturday. The European model does not show this solution and keeps us dry. Both the Euro and the GFS both show the system near the Yucatan bringing us rain and storms on Sunday into Monday. The Euro is stronger and that could mean a tropical depression or storm we are tracking. It is still too early to get detailed. We’ll be the first to alert you with new information.



Warm and muggy air returns over the weekend.



On Your Side with the weather you need to know about starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

