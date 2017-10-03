Zoe's Live Med Salad

The Live Med Salad was inspired by our Head Chef Antonio Iocchi's childhood in Italy. As a kid, he would often snack on lupini beans while visiting local markets. This gave him the inspiration to create the Live Med Salad with its unique Mediterranean flavors and ingredients.

We start by taking fresh zucchini and squash and cutting them into three or four-inch pieces. We then slice them into thin ribbons. We then chop up some yellow and red grape tomatoes and dice some red onion. We then create a bed of fresh spinach and layer the zucchini and squash ribbons over it, add the tomatoes and a small scoop of red onion. We then add a scoop of our pesto farro mix. Farro is a whole grain and ancient superfood packed with antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals. We then add a scoop of Chef Antonio's favorite, lupini beans. Lupini beans are a protein-packed, mild-flavored legume. The meaty feel and taste of this bean will satisfy both meat-eaters and vegetarians looking for some extra protein on their salad. We finish off the salad by topping it with a scoop of grated parmesan and some of our Calabrian dressing for a spicy kick.

