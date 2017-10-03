Mediterranean Chicken Nuggets

Ingredients:

1 LG Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast (cut into chunks)

2 t of Cinnamon

2 t of Spanish Paprika

1/8 of t of crushed red pepper

1 t of Cardamom

1 t of Turmeric

Salt to taste

1 handful of Olive oil fermented Olives, pitted and sliced

1 small tomato, diced

2 T of Oil

Directions:

In a skillet, bring oil to med-high heat. In a small bowl add all spice ingredients and chicken together coating the chicken nuggets.

Place one at a time in hot pan, sear on both sides 1-2 mins. Then, add tomatoes and olives.

Sautée until tomatoes have broken down and chicken is cooked through. Add with favorite pasta or rice. Serve and Enjoy