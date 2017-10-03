Mediterranean Chicken Nuggets

Ingredients:
1 LG Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast (cut into chunks)
2 t of Cinnamon
2 t of Spanish Paprika
1/8 of t of crushed red pepper
1 t of Cardamom
1 t of Turmeric
Salt to taste
1 handful of Olive oil fermented Olives, pitted and sliced
1 small tomato, diced
2 T of Oil
Directions:
In a skillet, bring oil to med-high heat. In a small bowl add all spice ingredients and chicken together coating the chicken nuggets.
Place one at a time in hot pan, sear on both sides 1-2 mins. Then, add tomatoes and olives.
Sautée until tomatoes have broken down and chicken is cooked through. Add with favorite pasta or rice. Serve and Enjoy
