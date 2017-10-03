Temperatures back on the rise; chance for showers and storms returns this weekend

RISING TEMPERATURES: We’re off to a much brighter start today and this will set the stage for a much warmer day. The sky will remain mostly sunny, with highs back in the 80s. It is still going to be quite breezy so this will help with comfort levels. Winds will be easterly at 6 to 12 mph. We will have more sunny weather for tomorrow and Thursday thanks to high pressure to our northeast. Temperatures will once again top out in the 80s, with lows at night in the 60s.



FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE WEEKEND WET WEATHER: I would factor in the possibility of some wet weather into the weekend plans. The weather situation over the Gulf will remain a bit active over the coming days. We will be tracking a couple of low pressure systems that will bring an increasing chance for showers and possibly a few storms to the state.

A system currently producing rain over Florida will lift into the northern Gulf of Mexico by Friday night and this will bring us a chance for scattered showers on Saturday, with the greatest chances over the southern portion of the area. A second disturbance will track north over the Gulf producing an increasing chance for showers and a few storms on Sunday. Latest forecast data suggests a very low risk of these systems developing into tropical systems but we will closely monitor. Hurricane Season continues through November 30th.



