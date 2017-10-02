Get to know the City Council candidates

Councilors are being challenged in runoffs for their seats in the following districts:



District 2:



Kim Rafferty



Hunter Williams



District 5:



Johnathon Austin



Darrell O’Quinn



The candidates above were interviewed in the video above and all asked the same questions.



There is also a runoff in District 9 where Councilor Marcus Lundy is not running for reelection. The following two people are completing for the district 9 seat:



District 9:



John Hilliard



Roderick Royal



The two were asked questions and asked to reply with statements. We only heard back from Hilliard who says the following:



“John Hilliard is a candidate for Birmingham City Council District 9. John is a lifelong resident of Pratt City and a long time public servant. John served his community in the Alabama State Legislature for 10 years and has been a representative on the State Democratic Executive Committee for over 20 years. John is a graduate of A.H. Parker High School and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in Business Administration management.



John’s top priorities are public safety, education, and economic development in our neighborhoods. John believes that above all people deserve to feel safe and will support funding of community policing initiatives. John would like to see a program like CAP that exists downtown come to our neighborhoods to provide safety and security for residents. He also believes that improving our school system will help to tackle both public safety and economic development issues.

He will fight to make sure that the Council budgets more money for our Birmingham City Schools and funds after school programs that are going to prepare our students for career opportunities. John will work to bring retail businesses and recruit new industrial jobs to District 9. As a real estate developer himself, John also wants to see more of the citizens in District 9 and across Birmingham take ownership of vacant homes and vacant lots and revitalize the community from within. He will advocate for increased awareness and citizen education on how to take advantage of the City’s Land Bank Authority program.”



