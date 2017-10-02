Tuscaloosa city leaders talk next year's Regional Air show economic impact

The Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is back after a three-year hiatus.



Tuscaloosa city leaders talk about the economic impact of the show coming to town next year.



In 2015, a total of about $6.7 million dollars were spent area wide in the two days the Air show was hosted. More than 90-thousand people came out.



“You know it's not every day that you have the opportunity to watch such high-quality entertainment, um particularly the skill the and precision of the blue angels." "We hope to provide an experience so people will travel and come here and experience all of Tuscaloosa which supports all of our local businesses,” said Stacy Vaughn Public services director.



Tuscaloosa will once again host the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels on April 14 and 15, 2018. This will mark the Blue Angels’ fifth performance at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport since 2009.



Tickets are on sale now with reduced pricing options for early purchases. Ticket prices increase Nov. 1.



As part of an early ticket sale promotion, adult general admission tickets are $5, and children’s general admission tickets, available to guests ages six to 11, are $3. General admission tickets are free to children under 5.

Weekend passes, family packs, air square tickets and private party boxes are also available for purchase.



Prices will increase closer to the air show date and on the day of the event. Additions to the Air Show, including additional performers, will be announced as the event is planned. Vaughn said 12 to 15 acts are expected to perform.

For more information, call Tuscaloosa 311 at 205-248-5311 or go to http://www.tuscaloosaregionalairshow.com.



