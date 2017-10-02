College student says she knows murder suspect Tuscaloosa police are searching for

In Tuscaloosa, the search for a gunman accused of shooting and killing another continues.

Two agencies offering a total of $7,000 to anyone that helps them arrest Larenzo Maurice Polke.



Currently Polke is wanted for capital murder for his involvement in the shooting death of Bobby Lee Herrod Jr. at Winston’s mini mart.



Police have encouraged community members to look out for each other.



Big Sistas with a purpose is actually in the process of trying to get a Big Brothers with a purpose group started now to help mentor young boys, in the hopes to curve the recent violence.



A member of Big Sistas with a purpose, a group that mentors young girls, tells me Polke went to high school with her and she also said she's seen him on Stillman college's campus before, previous to the shooting but hasn't seen him since.



She reacts to the allegations against Polke.



“He always making people laugh, he was always, you know he never was a bad person, so for this it was shocking!! I hope that the family gets justice and also peace,” said Carlesheia Smith Big Sistas with a purpose member.



If you have any information regarding Polke's whereabouts call Tuscaloosa Police at 205-349-2121.





