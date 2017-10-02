J-P: Expect sunshine to return Tuesday

The sky is slowly clearing Monday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

We'll continue to see blustery conditions with winds up to 20mph Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 80 degrees. We'll gradually see temperatures and humidity increase by Friday.The tropics remain quiet right now, but models indicate some development possibly by the weekend near the Yucatan.

Friday night football looks mainly dry and mild. Expect clear skies with temperatures in the 70s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. It is possible we could see some spotty showers Saturday afternoon. The weather looks dry for Race for the Cure with temperatures in the mid 70s throughout much of the race.

There is a slightly better chance for rain on Sunday.

