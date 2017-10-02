Bama Carry weighs in on Las Vegas mass shooting

The sound of those hundreds of rounds raining down on the crowd igniting an emotional debate about whether our country should re-examine gun laws or if guns are the problem.



Bama Carry's president expressed the group's deepest condolences to the families of those victims shot and killed in Las Vegas last night, but they also don't want this to be a blame game on gun rights.



WBRC FOX 6 News asked Eddie Fulmer Bama Carry President what would it take for the NRA or Gun rights groups such as his, to back up stricter gun laws?



Fulmer said there is no amount of gun restrictions that he believes will likely prevent a bad person from committing a crime, so he said why make it harder for law abiding citizens to arm themselves.



"Evil people if they have an evil intent are very difficult, if not impossible to stop from performing an evil act. And if there's any blood on anybody's hands today. It's on the guy that perpetuated this horrific event,” said Fulmer.

Fulmer also said the conversation should be focused on the heroes who stepped up in Las Vegas to help others, versus the disagreement over gun legislation.

