Group accuses Leeds school system of 'sponsoring religion' with halftime performance

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is asking the Leeds City School system to stop "sponsoring religion".

The FFRF says Leeds High School's halftime performance resembles a Christian church service. A concerned parent reached out to FFRF saying the band plays songs like Will the Circle be Unbroken, Swing Low Sweet Chariot, and Amazing Grace. The parent also says church pews are set up on the field during the performance.

The FFRF calls it a constitutional violation.

Leeds City Schools Superintendent has forwarded the FFRF’s letter to its legal department and says right now, the performance will continue.

“In no way are we trying to promote or endorse religion to our crowd or to our students,” Superintendent John Moore with Leeds City Schools said.

