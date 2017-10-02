Trauma communication system keeps Alabama prepared for mass casualty event

Could Alabama handle the dozens of injuries from a mass shooting like the one that happened in Las Vegas Sunday night?

Hospital and EMS officials say yes, they’re ready, not if such a situation were to happen in Alabama, but when it does.

“We've got the ability to take care of the patients. We've got great hospitals, great EMS providers and an abundance of ambulances,” says Joe Acker.



But what sets Alabama apart, he says, is the Alabama Trauma Communications Center, housed in a building near the UAB campus.

Should a mass casualty situation happen, they're set up to direct patients to the right hospital in the shortest amount of time.



“Not every patient would come to UAB. We would take or the most serious at UAB, says Dr. Jeffrey Kerby who is with the UAB Trauma service.

UAB is a level one trauma center--meaning they have surgeons on the clock 24-7 to deal with the most serious injuries.

There are two other level one trauma centers in Huntsville and Mobile.

The other hospitals in the Birmingham metro are level three centers, but they're critical too.



“The key is getting the right patient to the right hospital the first time so we don't have to do patient movement later,” Ackers says.



The April 2001 tornadoes were a great example to show how the system works.

After the F5 tornado touched down, 169 patients were routed to hospitals in just 2 and a half hours and only one had to moved.

“Having a system like that in place is critical for the best outcomes. We've decreased mortality by having a system in place,” Kerby says.



Acker says he's sure Las Vegas has a system in place to handle what they faced Sunday.



“But they don’t do the patient coordination and routing," he says.



“We're literally the only place in the US, probably the world, that's got everything tied together.”



