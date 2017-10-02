Sideline 2017: Games for Week 6

It’s week 6 of the high school football season. After a short detour last week for out of region matchups, we get back to it this week. We’ll have highlights of 25 big games from around central Alabama, plus scores from about 60 more.
Our two big Games of the Week?
JB Pennington @ Fultondale
The first one is at Fultondale where the Wildcats take on J.B. Pennington. This is a huge 3A Region 6 showdown. The winner will likely take home the region title. Both teams are unbeaten in region play at the moment. This should be a good one in Fultondale.
Gardendale @ Clay Chalkville
Our second one is Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville. The rockets have won four straight after starting the season 0-2. Clay-Chalkville’s only loss was by two points to an unbeaten Pinson Valley team. This should be a good one in 6A Region 6.
Don’t miss it. Sideline starts Friday night at 10:08 p.m.!
