Sideline 2017: Games for Week 6

It’s week 6 of the high school football season. After a short detour last week for out of region matchups, we get back to it this week. We’ll have highlights of 25 big games from around central Alabama, plus scores from about 60 more.

Games of the Week

Our two big Games of the Week?

JB Pennington @ Fultondale

The first one is at Fultondale where the Wildcats take on J.B. Pennington. This is a huge 3A Region 6 showdown. The winner will likely take home the region title. Both teams are unbeaten in region play at the moment. This should be a good one in Fultondale.

Gardendale @ Clay Chalkville

Our second one is Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville. The rockets have won four straight after starting the season 0-2. Clay-Chalkville’s only loss was by two points to an unbeaten Pinson Valley team. This should be a good one in 6A Region 6.

Full Schedule

JB Pennington @ Fultondale

Gardendale @ Clay Chalkville

Hillcrest @ Paul Bryant

Mountain Brook @ Tuscaloosa Co.

Brookwood @ McAdory

Oak Mountain @ Hoover

Carver @ Minor

Wenonah @ Pleasant Grove

Spain Park @ Huffman

Parker @ Shades Valley

Thompson @ Vestavia

Homewood @ John Carroll

St. Clair Co. @ Briarwood

Winterboro @ Talladega Co. Central

Sylacauga @ Talladega

Hayden @ Springville

Jacksonville @ Ashville

Cullman @ Pell City

Lynn @ Southeastern

Hokes Bluff @ Oneonta

West Point @ Fairview

Locust Fork @ Holly Pond

Fairfield @ Shelby County

Don’t miss it. Sideline starts Friday night at 10:08 p.m.!

