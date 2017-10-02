Registered sex offender accused of coming into unlocked homes in Tuscaloosa

University of Alabama student Jade Hammond feels safe walking her dog in the same neighborhood where Tuscaloosa police accused Mitchell Dwight Hines of burglarizing homes.



"I have my dog. He's a bit of a deterrent. The campus I think is pretty safe," Hammond told WBRC Monday.



Police said Hines walked into a house in the 1400 block of 9th Street and an apartment in the 600 block of Stallings Avenue Sunday morning.



"A female said she was woken up by an unknown black male touching her leg," according Capt. Brad Mason with Tuscaloosa Police.



Officers explained the front doors of both locations were unlocked.



The victims called police who located Hines and identified him as the uninvited man in their home.



WBRC did some checking and learned Hines is also a registered sex offender.



"Oh that's even more disturbing," Hammond expressed when we told her about his criminal background.



Hines faces two burglary charges.



None of the victims were injured.



