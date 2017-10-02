Will Las Vegas shooting prompt changes in concert security?

A local concert promoter says seeing what happened in Las Vegas could prompt changes to concert security, even though the shots came from outside the venue.



"That particular situation, I don't see any way that I could have stopped it, if it have been my show, or anybody else for that matter," said Jon Paul Motte who owns Motte Entertainment.

Even with the acknowledgement that the shots came from outside the venue, Motte thinks more security will be added.



He even thinks performers will start being proactive in their protection.



"The demand that it be not just t-shirt security but also law enforcement officials," said Motte.



Motte also would like to see metal detectors become required, even if that means through legislation.



"Whatever that number (of fans) may be, if you hold over "x" amount, you should be mandated to have metal detectors in any public access entrance," said Motte.



The trick he says is making sure people are safe, without feeling like they're going through airport security.



Of course when you see scenes like in Las Vegas, it's hard to argue about any measures that might be taken.



"It's just an evil person, doing an evil act," he said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.