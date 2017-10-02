Email Kelsey Davis

Kelsey Davis is the traffic anchor for Great Day Alabama. She joined the team in September 2017.

Kelsey joins the GDA team from WDSU TV in New Orleans where she was the weekday morning news reporters.

While Kelsey moved around a lot (a whole lot) as a child, she’s essentially a New Orleans native. She received a Bachelors of Arts in Mass Communication with a concentration in Journalism and a minor in Spanish from the home of the Fightin’ Tigers, Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She began her career working at WAFB in Baton Rouge after her internship with them as an undergraduate. After three years there, she returned to her hometown of New Orleans, taking a position as a morning news reporter.

In her journalistic career, she has covered everything from Jazz Festival, to Saints Football, to the aftermath of devastating natural disasters, to major statewide elections. Some of Kelsey’s accolades are being a founding member of the Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at LSU.

Being a native of the cultural hub of the south, Kelsey loves all things food, fun, and southern hospitality. She also enjoys running, traveling, shopping and attending concerts/music festivals (especially if Beyoncé is performing).

Kelsey is thrilled to join WBRC Fox 6 News team as the traffic anchor for Great Day Alabama. If you have any traffic-related news tips you’d like to share with Kelsey, email them to kdavis@wbrc.com.