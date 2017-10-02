Closing arguments: Candidates for Birmingham mayor campaign day before runoff

Birmingham Mayor William Bell stood with cheering supporters shouting “four more years” at his Fourth Avenue North campaign headquarters.



“Experience over naivete,” Mayor Bell said when asked what his final message is to voters. “I have the experience to lead this city like I have led it for seven and a half years.”



Outside City Hall, the candidate who wants to replace him stood confidently with his campaign team.



“We know people are excited to vote for us tomorrow,” Randall Woodfin said.



Woodfin, who led Bell by 1,600 votes in a crowded field in August, said his campaign has focused on the people of Birmingham.



“I’m putting people first. We’ve had an administration here focused on things that are not working for the people who live here,” Woodfin said. “The City of Birmingham is not defined by downtown growth. The City of Birmingham is defined by its lowest quality of life, neighborhood.”



Bell, who has based his re-election campaign on experience at extending the recent revitalization of the city center into the surrounding neighborhoods, argued his administration is best suited to capitalize on the momentum of recent years.



“With my leadership we can continue to make the progress that we’ve made. With his leadership, it’s not going to go anywhere,” Bell said.



The mayor’s race tops the runoff ballot Tuesday, which includes runoffs for several council and school board seats, as well.



Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



