Victims could run or hide, fighting wasn't an option

You can't fight what you can't see. That's what made the Las Vegas mass shooting different from most others in the past.



"Defending is not an option in this situation because he was 32 stories up," said David McCullough, Central Alabama Firearms Training.



McCullough said in this situation the people in the crowd basically had two options.

"Avoid it, if at all possible. Then if you can't do that, then of course deny it by finding concealment or cover," he said.



In other words, run or hide. You have to make a decision, and you have to also accept what is going on around you.



"If you listen to some of the people that have been interviewed, they talk about they thought it was fireworks. That's what usually happens in any type of active shooter situation is they deny it's happening to them."

If you do decide your best option is to get out of there, McCullogh said it's best to go and not to look back. Slowing down, can give the shooter more targets.



"Unfortunately that is human nature. I would find it hard myself to move past someone that has been hurt. I may attempt to move them. Especially if it's a child, the parent is going to grab that child. I know I would. That's human nature," he said.

