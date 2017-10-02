Gene Stallings reportedly suffered serious heart attack on Sept. 29th

WBRC FOX6 Sports has learned that former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings suffered a serious heart attack.

Coach Stallings went into cardiac arrest last Friday, and over the weekend he was transferred to a Dallas-area hospital where a stent was placed in his heart.

Doctors have removed the ventilator and are confident that if things continue to improve, the coach could recover fully.

The former coach had two strokes over the last several months (May and August) and had resumed his speaking engagements. Stallings, 82, led the Crimson Tide to a national championship following the 1992 college football season.

