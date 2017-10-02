Tensions arise at Pell City High School amidst flag debate

The national debate over standing for the American flag and the national anthem came to Pell City High School. Last week a government class discussed the issue.

Monday Pell City High School Students paraded American flags on their vehicles.

"Understanding people have their views. Some might not want to stand up but they should pick another different time to do it than doing it while the national anthem is being played. You are supposed to stand for the flag," Kandice Armstrong, a Pell City High School student said.

There were several cars in the high school parking lot with flags. The students were spurred on by the suspension of one student who confronted another student who did not stand during the anthem.

"It’s our country. It’s our flag. It's really what we believe in. It’s a symbol of our freedom," Ashley McGuire, Pell City High School student said.

Pell City Principal Tony Dowdy, a marine veteran says no one was suspended for displaying the American flag.

Still there was a social media fire storm which eventually led to rumors breaking out at the school.

"I took my daughter out of school because of threats of violence that said if any kid had flags on they were going to be jumped," Brandy McGuire, a parent said.

Principal Dowdy and Pell City police said there was no serious threat but officials were prepared to act if anything happened.

When Pell City High School opens Tuesday, there will be a heightened awareness here but again there is no credible threat of violence, just very passionate students according to school authorities.

