Jasper native, mentee of Jason Aldean drummer: 'I could have been there'

This past weekend, Braden Griffith was reflecting on where he had been just one year ago.

He’d been at the Route 91 Festival playing drums, filling in for a friend.

“I played that event one year ago yesterday, so it's unreal to me,” he said Monday morning. “I could have been there. I really could have been there.”

But after seeing the horrific tragedy that happened Sunday night, he considers it a “God thing” that he wasn’t there.

The 19-year-old Jasper native is currently living in Nashville pursuing a career as a professional drummer.

While he wasn't at the Route 91 Festival this year, his mentor, Rich Redmond was performing with Jason Aldean when shots rang out. “All video I saw this morning unreal, really shocking.”

After friends first began texting Griffith, asking if he were okay, he then reached out to Redmond asking the same. “He messaged me back right away and said, ‘All is safe, that it was unreal, that the band was safe on the bus on lockdown.”

Just a couple of years ago, Redmond came to Jasper, speaking to kids about how to be successful.

His words inspired Griffith and that's when they connected over their love for the drums.

He says what happened Sunday doesn’t change his mind about the career, but he admits it does frighten him some.

“It's a scary world we live in nowadays, but we can’t live in fear. We still have to live life,” Griffith says. “One of my biggest mentors could have lost his life last night. I’m grateful that he didn't."

